Ministries requested to supply econ forecasts for revised Medium-Term Fiscal Strategy Framework

An urgent circular was issued by Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Chouliarakis on Friday requested economic forecasts by all ministries in order to compile a revised Medium-Term Fiscal Strategy Framework.

The coming revision will include the first forecasts for 2023.

Currently, economic forecasts employed by the public administration refer to an annual growth rate of 2.5 percent of GDP in 2019, 2.3 percent for 2020, falling to 2.1 percent in 2021 and 1.8 percent between 2022-2023. The prediction for after 2023 is a weak 1.1 percent of GDP.