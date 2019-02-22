Temes acquire controlling stake in company that owns Athens Hilton

The Temes group on Friday announced that it was acquiring a controlling interest in the company that owns the iconic Athens Hilton, after increasing its stake.

The agreement foresees that Temes' stake will reach 51 percent in Ionian Hotel Enterprises S.A., while a company linked to the Olayan group will retain 49 percent, a shareholder of Temes.

The 49-percent stake was recently purchased from D Hospitality B.V, a subsidiary of Turkey's Dogus group.

The deal awaits approval by a relevant competition watchdog.