Gaming license for Helleniko site at 30 years; deadline for bids by April 22

A gaming license for the Helleniko site in coastal southeast Athens - included in one of the biggest land redevelopment projects in Europe - will extend for 30 years, according to a resume of the tender published on Thursday in EU's Official Journal.

A deadline for the submission of offers, meanwhile, is April 22, 2019.

The consortium that has won the landmark Helleniko concession - led by Athens-based Lamda Development - has long maintained that the investment cannot proceed without the gaming license, i.e. the building and operation of a five-star casino/resort at the site.