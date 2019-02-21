Reports: Govt, banks agree to one-year duration for new framework to protect primary residences from creditors

Thursday, 21 February 2019 22:15
UPD:22:17
EUROKINISSI/ΚΑΤΩΜΕΡΗΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ
A- A A+

The government and the heads of Greece's four systemic banks on Thursday agreed that a new legal framework to protect primary residences in the country from creditors - as well as new bankruptcy legislation for households - will exist for one year after replacing the current regime.

The so-called "Katselis law" protecting primary residences of eligible homeowners, mostly from banks foreclosing on non-performing mortgage loans, expires at the end of this month.

According to reports, the government side - represented by ministers Alekos Flambouraris and Dimitris Liakos - considers that it can solve the issues raised by European creditors over the draft framework within days.

The one-year duration of any new framework was, reports state, a demand by creditors.

Conversely, the initial highlights of the draft framework remain, such as an annual income cap per eligible family at 36,000 euros; an objective property value not to exceed 250,000 euros, and a cap of 130,000 euros in remaining debt.

Government sources said the tabling of a relevant draft law will come within days.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών