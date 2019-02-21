Latest poll puts ND's lead over SYRIZA at 14.5% points

One of the biggest leads to emerge in recent opinion polls was reported on Wednesday, with the Public Issue firm giving main opposition New Democracy (ND) party a 14.5-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in terms of political influence in coming general elections.

Specifically, center-right ND's influence is extrapolated to 39 percent, compared to 24.5 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The Kinima Allagis party, mostly comprised of once dominant PASOK, comes in third with 8.5 percent, followed by ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn, at 7.5 percent, and the Communist Party (KKE), at 6.5 percent.

A surprise in the specific opinion poll is the emergence of a new political grouping, a rightwing-populist party called "Elliniki Lysi" (Greek solution), with 3 percent, a figure that if exceeded in a general election - as a percentage of valid votes - means Parliament representation.

The undecided vote reached 26 percent.

Asked about the recently ratified Prespa agreement, a majority of respondents continued to express a negative view, 65 percent. Seven out of 10 respondents also said a referendum should be held on the agreement.