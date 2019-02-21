Heavy snowfall foresee for parts of Greece over weekend

Thursday, 21 February 2019
A cold front accompanied by snowfall, even in the lowlands of central Greece, is forecast for the weekend. Heavy snowfall is forecast for the mountainous and semi-mountainous regions of the Greek mainland.

A significant dip in temperatures, northerly winds and thunderstorms, along with rough seas, will be the main weather highlights elsewhere.

The first snowflakes in the greater Athens area are projected to fall on Saturday afternoon, with the mountains around the Greek capital expected to be blanketed by snow.

