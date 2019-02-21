Greek FinMin: We'll support ND renegotiation of fiscal target

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos followed political rival Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an appearance on CNBC this week, where, among others, he said that in the "unfortunate case" that the latter's center-right New Democracy party wins the next elections, then his own hard left SYRIZA would support it on the issue of renegotiating creditor-mandated fiscal targets. He added that he doubts, however, that ND will be the next government.

Tsakalotos' interview aired on Wednesday on the US-based media group's website.

Tsakalotos' wide-ranging interview with CNBC reporter Sylvia Amaro is here:

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/21/greece-finance-chief-tsakalotos-says-its-on-track-with-reforms.html