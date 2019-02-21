29 third country nationals located, towed off coast of NE Greece

Τwenty-nine third country nationals - no information was given on nationalities, age or gender - were located in a sea region between the northeast island of Samothrace and the Greek mainland on Thursday morning, and subsequently towed to the Greek port of Alexandroupolis.

One of the passengers on the boat carrying the group called authorities via an emergency number to seek assistance.

The passengers are believed to be irregular migrants seeking to enter Greece and the EU from the neighboring Turkish coast.