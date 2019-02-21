Greek unemployment figure jumps in Jan. 2019 by 2.36%

The number of officially unemployed people (those actively seeking employment) jumped in January 2019 by 2.36 percent, a negative development coinciding with the Tsipras government's unilateral increase in the minimum monthly wage scale.

The number of jobless people totaled 957,532, higher by 22,038 from the previous month, December 2018, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Manpower Employment Agency (OAED), which doles out unemployment benefits in the country and measures the number of jobless people.