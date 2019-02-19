Reuters: Athens at risk of not receive 750-mln€ tranche due to lack of progress on reforms

Reuters on Monday reported that post-bailout Greece was at risk of missing out on 750 million euros of profits generated by Greek bonds held by European creditors due to a lack of implementation of agreed reforms.

The news agency quoted eurozone officials.

The overall profits from the profit-yielding Greek bonds reaches 4.8 billion, and is set for return in semi-annual tranches.

The reimbursement was part of debt relief measures agreed to between the leftist Greek government and European creditors in 2017.