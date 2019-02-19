BoG Gov. Stournaras calls for judicial intervention after minister records phone conversation

Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras on Tuesday called for judicial action after Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, a day earlier, leaked a phone conversation he had with Greece's central banker, hours after the BoG reviewed a consumer loan granted to the office-holder.

Stournaras, a former finance minister and banking executive, said the recording was made without his consent and in violation of the law.

Polakis, a firebrand leftist who has repeatedly threatened political rivals in the past, smoked his cigarette at a health ministry press briefing and even boasted of "cooking the books" while serving as a mayor on the island of Crete, appeared peeved over the fact that the central bank reviewed his 100,000-euro consumer loan. The latter was extended by non-systemic Attica Bank and guaranteed with a second mortgage.

"The unheard of effort by Minister Pavlos Polakis to influence the Bank of Greece's administration, and me personally, on how we discharge our duties is a vile institutional intervention," Stournaras said, in a released statement.

He also called on the Greek prime minister and the current government to fully and substantively guarantee the BoG's independence, which is established in European and Greek law.

Polakis leaded the conversation to a pro-government website, and then promptly took to Facebook to confirm the leak and then say hhe'll come to Stournaras' office in three day if the latter doesn't probe loans to political rivals.