Coca-Cola HBC purchases Serbian snack maker Bambi for 260 mln€

Coca-Cola HBC this week announced the purchase of Serbia-based Bambi, billed as the biggest snack producer in the SE Europe country, for 260 million euros.

A company press release said the agreement is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2019, and will require approval by regulatory authorities.

Bambi was established in 1967, and includes the brands Plazma, Wellness, Zlatni Pek and Josh.

The Serbian company reported revenues of 80 million euros in 2018, two-thirds of which were generated in Serbia, and the rest in other western Balkans markets.

Additionally, its EBITDA performance is almost three times higher than Coca-Cola HBC.