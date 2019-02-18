Swiss embassy in Athens the latest venue for 'intervention' by 'anarchist collective'

Members of a now infamous "anarchist collective" late Monday morning recorded yet another "intervention" at a diplomatic mission in Athens, this time entering the Swiss embassy in the upscale Kolonaki district, only a few blocks from Parliament, the presidential mansion and the prime minister's office.

Up to 15 members of the "Rouvikonas" group entered the embassy's premises at 11.20 a.m. local time, less than 24 after smashing a retail store along a major Athens thoroughfare over what the anarchist group claimed was illegal work conditions.

This time no vandalism was reported, only trespassing and the tossing of leaflets.

The group departed, while Greek police later cited a figure of 10 people taken in for questioning, but no formal arrests.