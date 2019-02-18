Furor after alt. minister confirms he received 100K loan with second mortgage

Monday, 18 February 2019
UPD:10:54
The latest political furor to batter the poll-trailing Tsipras government has latched on to one of the Cabinet's most controversial and outspoken member, Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, after a front-page story relating how the minister received a 100,000-euro consumer loan with a second mortgage on a property.

"Proto Thema", Greece's best-selling Sunday weekly, over the weekend reported that Polakis, a firebrand leftist known for personal attacks against political rivals and critical journalists, received the loan from non-systemic Attica Bank under "favorable" terms and in an accelerated manner.

The loan was linked with a second mortgage on a property that already carried another lien with a systemic bank.  

In a later reply via his personal FB page, Polakis, a physician by training, said he sought out more bank borrowing in order to meet "the needs of his family and political life".

