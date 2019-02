A light earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was recorded at 21.10 (19.10 GMT) in extreme southeastern Greece, according to a geodynamic institute in Athens. The quake's epicenter was located nine kilometers northwest of Neapolis, in Laconia prefecture, and at a depth of 14 kilometers.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center calculated the tremor at 3.9 on the Richter scale.