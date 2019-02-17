Iconic baker of Kos, who fed refugees during 2015 crisis, dies

The iconic baker of Kos, an island in the eastern Aegean, Dionysis Arvanitakis, who became known throughout Europe for his daily and constant assistance to the hundreds of third country nationals that arrived on the isle during the height of the migrant/refugee crisis in 2015 passed away on Sunday.

Arvanitakis baked and distributed loaves on a daily basis to hundreds of people on the island, before temporary reception centers were created.

He was honored with the Society of Citizens Award in 2016 by the European Economic and Social Committee, while Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker commented that "Europe is the baker of Kos, who distributes bread to hungry and weary souls."