FinMin meets with bank CEOs

Friday, 15 February 2019 17:14
UPD:17:23
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on Friday met with the CEOs of Greece's four systemic banks, as well as the Hellenic  Bank Association (HBA) president, a day after an agreement was announced between the governments and banks to establish a new legal framework protecting primary residences from creditors.

Thursday's meeting included Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

According to a dispatch circulated by Greece state-run news agency, the meeting was already scheduled. Issues up for discussion dealt with the problem of "bad debts" burdening banks' spread sheets as well as a road map to fully abolish capital controls. The latter are a "left over" from the shambolic negotiations in the first half of 2015 between the Tsipras government, led by Yanis Varoufakis, and institutional creditors.

