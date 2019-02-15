Mitsotakis emphasizes growth, jobs and border security in Munich; meeting with CDU's Kramp-Karrenbauer

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized growth, the creation of new job spots and protection of European borders as the most significant issues facing Greece and the Union, speaking from Munich on Thursday, where he attended a European conference in the Bavarian city.

The president of Greece's center-right opposition party, which is comfortably leading ruling SYRIZA in all mainstream opinion polls ahead of a general election this year, also met in Munich with CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

"Your address showed that you have a vision that is aligned with the priorities that Europe should have in order to move ahead. Some of the issues you touched upon, such as (economic) convergence and border security, are at the heart of our agenda, as we head to elections, Kramp-Karrenbauer told Mitsotakis after his comments at the conference.