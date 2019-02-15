Digital policy minister Pappas the first Greek minister to visit newly renamed Rep. of North Macedonia

Greece's digital policy, telecoms and information minister, Nikos Pappas, among Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' closest associates, is set to become the first Greek cabinet member to visit the recently renamed Republic of North Macedonia. Pappas will be in Skopje on Feb. 18 and 19.

The goal of the visit, according to the ministry, is to commence joint initiatives, as foreseen in the Prespa agreement, as well as in the wider western Balkans region.

Pappas will also participate in a European Commission-Western Balkans synod, with the Commission's digital agenda for the region as the focus.

Among others, he will meet with North Macedonia Information Society and Administration Minister Damjan Manchevski.