Mitsotakis, Gennimata in Germany this week

Thursday, 14 February 2019 12:04
UPD:12:06
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will arrive in Germany on Thursday to attend the Munich Security Conference 2019 in the Bavarian city, where he'll give a brief address and later meet with Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

On Friday Mitsotakis will meet with investors and also participate in the conference's sessions.

Meanwhile, KIN.AL party leader Fofi Gennimata will also be in Germany on Friday, and specifically in Berlin.

Gennimata will meet with the president of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Andrea Nahles, and will then be received by Federal Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

