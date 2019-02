Michalis Sakellis was re-elected this week as the president of the Greek Shipowners Association For Passenger Ships (SEEN), following a general assembly last week held to elect a new board of directors.

Andreas Potamianos was elected as vice-president for the cruise ship sector; Spiros Protopapadakis as vice-president of the coastal shipping sector; Spiros Paschalis as the vice-president of the international shipping routes sector and Adamantios Krasanakis as the association's general secretary.