Mitsotakis reiterates ND demand to allow non-state, non-profit universities in Greece

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday reiterated his personal and his center-right party's position an overhaul of Article 16 of Greece's constitution, speaking on the day when debate began on constitutional revision in Parliament.

The specific article essentially precludes the foundation and operation of non-state higher education (tertiary) institutions in the country, meaning that the only universities are state-run and funded.

"Revision of article 16 is our main proposal, which unfortunately, has kept our country back for the past 44 years. The state must guarantee the quality of public higher education, but giving opportunities to other. However, it (the Greek state) must allow what applies throughout the world: the operation of private, non-profit institutions; under the supervision, of course, of a highly regarded special independent authority," he said.