Latest poll gives 5.5% point lead to ND over PASOK

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party is given a 5.5-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the latest mainstream opinion poll to be published over the weekend.

Although showing roughly half the difference between the two major parties in the country, compared to other mainstream polls over the past two years, this result is noteworthy because it was published in the pro-government and decidedly left-leaning daily "Efimerida ton Syntakton".

The poll, commissioned by the paper and conducted by the Prorata firm, gives center-right ND 30 percent of respondents' preferences to 24.5 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

Lesser parties above the 3-percent threshold for entering Parliament include Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi), at 7 percent, Kinima Allaghis, at 6 percent, and finally, the Communist Party (KKE, at 5.5 percent.