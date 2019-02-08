Greece ratifies NATO accession protocol for fYRoM, latter to join as 'Republic of North Macedonia

A slim but solid majority of Greek MPs, 153 out of a total of 300 in Parliament, on Friday evening approved of a protocol for the accession of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) to the NATO alliance.

With the widely expected ratification, Greece becomes the first member-state to approve of the one-time Yugoslav constituent state's membership in the alliance.

Greece's northern neighbor is expected to join NATO as the "Republic of North Macedonia", the name prescribed in the landmark Prespa agreement negotiated and signed by Athens and Skopje, and subsequently passed by parliaments in both countries amid contentious debate and opposition by various parties across the political spectrum.

Out of 294 MPs present, 140 voted against, with one MPs voting present.