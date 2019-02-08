US envoy meets with new Mt. Athos civil governor

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Friday met at his official residence in Athens with Kostas Dimtsas, the new civil governor of the semi-autonomous monastic community of Mt. Athos, which is located in northern Greece.

In a Tweet on his official account, Amb. Pyatt noted that "...Great to follow up on my April visit to Mount #Athos with Civil Governor Kostas Dimtsas. Wished him well in his new position and discussed Athos’ deep significance to Greek society and its unbreakable connection to the Ecumenical Patriarchate."

The civil governor of semi-autonomous community is appointed by the Greek foreign ministry.