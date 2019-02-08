PPC's board declares sale tender for lignite-fired units void

State-run Public Power Corp.'s (PPC) board of directors on Friday unanimously voted to declare an ongoing tender of a handful of lignite-fired power units as null and void, citing the lack of satisfactory offers.

In a statement afterwards, PPC president and CEO Emmanuil Panagiotakis said the ATHEX-listed utility is committed to "de-investing" from the lignite-fired power generation sector in Greece, as per the commitment to the EU's competition directorate. He also promised that a new tender will be declared.