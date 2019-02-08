'Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love' to kick off Thessaloniki documentary festival next month

Nick Broomfield’s documentary “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” which recounts the now famous love story between late Canadian poet and musical legend Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen, will kick off the 21st Thessaloniki Documentary Festival on March 1 in the northern Greek metropolis.

The short film debuted last month at the Colorado Sundance Film Festival.

According to Variety, Broomfield’s film starts on the Greek isle of island of Hydra in 1960, "where Cohen and Ihlen became part of a community of expat artists, writers, and musicians, captured in never-before-seen footage shot by Broomfield and documentarian D.A. Pennebaker."

Both Cohen and Ihlen passed away in 2016 within months of each other.