Hellas Gold presses with legal action to lift bureaucratic obstacles for its Skouries operation

Three out of five separate motions brought by Hellas Gold, the country subsidiary of Canada's Eldorado Gold, against the Greek state have been heard by the Council of State (CoE), with a ruling expected in three to five months.

Attorneys for the state, on their part, had requested a continuance in all five cases.

Hellas Gold has repeatedly and vocally complained over recent years that relevant ministries are delaying and blocking the commencement of gold mining and processing operations at its Skouries concession in northern Greece by not issuing routine licenses.

While in the opposition, the current ruling party, leftist SYRIZA, was a staunch opponent of the gold mining operations in the eastern Halkidiki prefecture.