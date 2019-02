The Greek state drained 812 million euros from the markets on Wednesday during an auction of 13-week T-Bills. The auction was characterized by strong demand, compared to a similar sale last month.

Based on information released by the Public Debt Management Agency, the uniform yield totaled 0.50 percent, down from 0.67 percent last month. Total bids reached 1.316 billion euros, with the requested amount being 625 million euros - covered by 2.11 times, up from 1.87 times in January 2019.