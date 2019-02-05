Greek GDP performance for Q4 2018, entire year to be released before March Eurogroup

By T. Tsiros

Greece's economic performance for Q4 2018, as well as the entire year, will be announced in early March, days before a crucial Eurogroup meeting will decide when ANFAs and SMPs profits are returned to Greece.

In fact, on Monday, EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici calculated the profits generated by profits from Greek state bonds held by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Eurozone member-states' central banks at 750 million euros.

This year's Greek state budget forecasts that GDP growth in 2018 will reach 2.1 percent, slightly higher than the forecast by the European Commission, the IMF and the Bank of Greece (BoG) - which hover between 1.9 and 2 percent.

In order to reach the Tsipras government's more optimistic figure, GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 must reach 2.1 percent, or roughly 47.3 billion euros in absolute terms.

Over the first nine-month period of 2018, GDP growth rate reached the target, namely, 2.1 percent, or, 138.34 billion euros, up from 134.734 billion during the corresponding period of 2017.