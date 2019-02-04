Acropolis avoids 'unknown owner' designation at the last minute

Inclusion of properties in the greater Athens area in the under-construction national cadastre has brought to light several "peculiarities" of late, with the most characteristic being the Acropolis archaeological site, Greece's most iconic and visited monument.

The quintessence of Classical antiquity barely avoided being designated as belonging to an "unknown title-holder", mainly due to the "proverbial" sluggishness of modern-day Greek bureaucracy, in this case the relevant culture ministry.

The latter was blamed for delays in submitting property titles for the specific site in central Athens.

Cooperation with the Hellenic Cadastre S.A., the state-run entity tasked with developing and finally completing a unified and functional land registry in the east Mediterranean country, reportedly averted the "snafu" before the site's particulars were posted on the latter's Internet platform.