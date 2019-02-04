Mitsotakis support for Guaido; calls on leftist Tsipras govt to 'align' with rest of EU on Venezuela issue

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday stepped up pressure against the Tsipras government to align itself with the rest of the European Union on the issue of current political turmoil in Venezuela.

“… ND fully supports @jguaido as the legitimate interim president and calls for immediate presidential elections in #Venezuela. I hope Mr. Tsipras will align himself with the EU on this issue and stop embarrassing our country,” Mitsotakis Tweeted on Monday, addressing his leftist political rival, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.

The center-right political leader also expresses his full backing to Guaido, calling the latter the legal interim president of the poverty-stricken South American oil producer.