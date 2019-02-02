Latest poll gives ND 12.1-point lead over SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party appears one step closer to achieving a majority government, at least according to a poll published over the weekend by the "Vima" weekly.

Specifically, ND is given a 12.1-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA party.

The center-right party garnered 37.2 percent of respondents' preferences to 25.1 percent for hard left SYRIZA.

Extreme-right-wing Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) picked up 9.1 percent; 7 percent for the social democrat Kinima Allagis formation that has mostly evolved from once dominant PASOK, and finally, 6.1 percent for the Communist Party (KKE).

The opinion poll was conducted by the Metron Analysis firm.