Concerns at EWG over post-bailout developments in Greece

Friday, 01 February 2019 12:59
UPD:13:02
A final decision on when Greece will receive a 600-million-euro tranche generated from profits on Greek bonds held by the ECB and Eurozone member-states' central banks will come on Feb. 27, a Eurozone sources said on Thursday, after a brief discussion on the matter at the EWG setting.

The EWG session on Thursday in Brussels was held in preparation for a Eurogroup meeting on Feb. 11.

According to a Bloomberg dispatch, participants at the meeting ascertained delays in the implementation of a series of prior actions that the current Tsipras government has committed to implementing in the post-bailout period.

The same quoted sources pointed to objections over the level of the recently announced minimum monthly wage hike in Greece - unilaterally decided by the Tsipras government - concerns over the fact that a new framework for protection of primary residences has not been finalized, as well as a slow repayment of the state's arrears to the private sector.

