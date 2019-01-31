Tax bureau: Contracts between owners, managers of Airbnb-type lodgings also liable for stamp duty

Thursday, 31 January 2019 12:02
UPD:12:03
REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS
A- A A+

Greece's independent public revenues authorities this week announced that a stamp duty is due on contracts between property managers and owners when the property is set for short-term leasing via electronic platforms, the increasingly popular "AirBnb effect".

The development comes after a particularly strict - and pricey - framework unveiled last year by Greek tax authorities to locate income from short-term property leasings.

The stamp duty on such contracts is 3 percent, all going into state coffers.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών