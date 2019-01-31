Tax bureau: Contracts between owners, managers of Airbnb-type lodgings also liable for stamp duty

Greece's independent public revenues authorities this week announced that a stamp duty is due on contracts between property managers and owners when the property is set for short-term leasing via electronic platforms, the increasingly popular "AirBnb effect".

The development comes after a particularly strict - and pricey - framework unveiled last year by Greek tax authorities to locate income from short-term property leasings.

The stamp duty on such contracts is 3 percent, all going into state coffers.