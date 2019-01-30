Bloomberg on Greek bond sale

Two thirds of a Greek five-year bond floated on Tuesday has ended up with fund managers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, with hedge funds ending up with 11 percent.

The international financial news agency also noted that major state bond buyers are again interested in picking up Greek debt, something that will assist the country in reducing its borrowing costs.

A later Bloomberg dispatch noted that "Greek Bonds ... After almost a year in the wilderness, Greece rode the wave of benign market conditions to sell 5-year bonds at a hefty 3.6 percent yield. It’s still the only country in the euro area for which a bond sale makes big news."