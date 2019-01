An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 4:30 p.m. (14.30 GMT) east, southeast of the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, according to a geological institute in Athens.

The quake's epicenter was located 55 kilometers south, southeast of the capital of Rhodes, the same-day city, and with a depth of 124 kilometers.

A European institute, EMSC, measured the tremor at 5.3 on the Richter scale.