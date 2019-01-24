Tsitsipas falls easily to Nadal in Australian Open semis

Twenty-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas "Cinderella" appearances at the Australian Open came to an abrupt end on Thursday with his decisive defeat in the semi-finals by tennis heavyweight Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

The Spanish great demolished the Greek player 6-2 6-4 6-0 on Thursday night in Melbourne, with the increasingly popular Greek player only putting up a resistance in the first games of the second set.

"I have no idea what I can take from that match. It's not that I was even close to get to something," a disappointed Tsitsipas said afterwards, days after eliminating Roger Federer, his childhood tennis idol.

