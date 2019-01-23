'Proto Thema' co-founder, editor Themos Anastasiadis dies

Well-known Greek newspaper owner, columnist and television personality Themos Anastasiadis, 61, passed away on Tuesday at a Zurich hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Anastasiadis was one of the co-founders and co-owners of "Proto Thema", Greece's best-selling Sunday weekly, as well as a mainstay on Athens-based Ant1 station with his own weekly variety/talk show program.

He began his career as a financial reporter in 1981 and subsequently emerged as a popular, but also controversial, columnist.

