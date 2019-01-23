Labor minister promises minimum monthly wage hikes, payment plan for social insurance arrears

Wednesday, 23 January 2019 13:43
UPD:13:43
INTIME NEWS/ΤΖΑΜΑΡΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ
A- A A+

By S. Papapetros 
spapap@naftemporiki.gr

Labor Minister Efi Achtsioglou told "N" this week that the Tsipras government's planned increase of the minimum monthly wage, as well as the abolition of a "sub-minimum" scale for wage-earners under the age of 25, will also affect - upwards - no less than 24 different subsidies and stipends related to the wage scale level.

The proposed increase in the minimum wage scale is one of the poll-trailing government's main initiatives to regain momentum ahead of three elections scheduled for 2019, including general elections. The issue must also be discussed with creditors' auditors, as Greece remains in a post-bailout "enhanced supervision" status.

"These increases will be included in benefits, automatically, in February," she said, in an interview with "N". She added that the government-mandated increases in private sector wage scales will increase benefits for the unemployed, college students and working mothers, among others, pointing to up to 300,000 people as benefiting.

Asked about a plan to allow a 120-month installment plan to repay arrears to social security funds, she pointed to March 2019 as the period for its debut.

Just as importantly, she promised a "haircut" of up to 85 percent in fines and interest tacked on to past arrears.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών