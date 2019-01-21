Public health professor: Greece's population down 355K in a decade

Greece's population between 2008 to 2017, essentially the entire economic crisis period, decreased by roughly 355,000, according to an epidemiology and public health professor on Monday, who spoke on the country's pressing demographic problem.

According to University of Thessaly professor Giorgos Rahiotis, the worrying trend of low birth rates in the east Mediterranean country was worsened by the economic crisis.

An immediate remedy, he said, is a plan to try and lure back young skilled professionals back to the country, as well as the re-institution of incentives for young families to have children.

Specifically in Greece, between 2015 and 2017 alone, deaths exceeded births by more than 91,000, while hundreds of thousands of Greeks, most in their most productive ages and considered high skilled, abandoned the country.