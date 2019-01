Twenty-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled off the biggest win of his young career on Saturday by beating tennis legend Roger Federer at the Australian Open.

Federer was the defending champion of the tournament before falling to 14th seed Tsitsipas 6-7 (11-13) 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in a nearly four-hour match.

The Greek champion will now compete in the quarter finals.