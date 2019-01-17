EZ official: Eurogroup decision on return of profits generated by Greek bonds in March

By N. Bellos

Eurozone finance ministers at a Eurogroup meeting in March are expected to discuss the issue of 600-million-euro tranche of profits generated by Greek bonds held by the ECB and other Eurozone member-states’ central banks.

The decision to be taken is if, and when, the profits will be returned to Greek state coffers, one of a series of debt relief measures announced by institutional creditors in 2017.

A top Eurozone official on Thursday, speaking in Brussels, said a second post-bailout “enhanced supervision” will decide, to a major extent, whether ministers at the Eurogroup meeting will approve the cash transfer.

Creditors’ auditors return to Athens for another inspection next week, with a report subsequently forwarded to the Eurozone’s technocrats at the end of January. The Commission will submit its report on Feb. 27.