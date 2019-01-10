Small-scale disturbances in central Athens in wake of Merkel visit to Greek capital

Small-scale disturbances broke out in central Athens on Thursday afternoon amid a protest on the occasion of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's working visit to the Greek capital.

Demonstrators tried to break through a formation of riot police in front of the old Parliament building on Stadiou avenue, with the latter using tear gas to thwart them.

Earlier, members of far-left groups and self-styled "anarchist collectives" had gathered in front of the Athens university's administrative building, the propylea. Riot police prevent the protest rally from continuing towards Parliament. Several main thoroughfares were blocked off from traffic, while a trio of metro stations were also temporarily closed to commuters.