Greece is in first place in terms of absorbing funds from the so-called Juncker plan, with total community-private sector funding totaling 5.2 billion euros, and with aggregate benefits reaching 18.2 billion euros.

The figures were presented on Wednesday in Brussels by European Commission Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen, who said total outlays from the investment program have reached 371.2 billion euros.