Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία του Σωματείου Αμερικανών Παραγωγών

To Σωματείο Αμερικάνων Παραγωγών (Producers Guild of America - PGA) έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα τις υποψηφιότητές του για τις καλύτερες ταινίες της χρονιάς και τα καλύτερα animation, αλλά και για τις καλύτερες τηλεοπτικές παραγωγές.

Οι ταινίες «BlacKkKlansman», «Black Panther», «Bohemian Rhapsody», «The Favourite», «Roma» και «A Star is Born», ανάμεσα σε άλλες, βρίσκονται στην κατηγορία για την καλύτερη ταινία της χρονιάς. Χαρακτηριστική είναι η απουσία, από τα φετινά βραβεία, κάποιων τρανταχτών τίτλων που θα περίμενε κάποιος πως θα δει μέσα στις υποψηφιότητες όπως τα «Can You Ever Forgive Me?», «Eighth Grade», «First Man», «First Reformed» και η ταινία του Μπάρι Τζένκινς «If Beale Street Could Talk».

Στην κατηγορία του καλύτερου animation της χρονιάς οι ταινίες «Incredibles 2», «Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse» και «Ralph Breaks the Internet» ξεχωρίζουν. Όσον αφορά στις κατηγορίες των τηλεοπτικών παραγωγών βρίσκουμε τίτλους όπως τα «Atlanta», «Glow», «The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story», «Maniac», «The Romanoffs» και «Queer Eye».

Τα τελευταία χρόνια, το Σωματείο των Αμερικάνων Παραγωγών έχει προβλέψει με επιτυχία 20 από τις 29 φορές, ποια ταινία θα κερδίσει το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας, όπως έγινε και πέρυσι με το «The Shape of Water» -αν και, τις δυο προηγούμενες χρονιές από αυτήν, έδωσαν τα βραβεία στο «La La Land» και «The Big Short» ενώ τα Όσκαρ τα κέρδισαν τα «Moonlight» και «Spotlight» για τις αντίστοιχες χρονιές.

Καλύτερη Ταινία

«Black Panther»

«BlacKkKlansman»

«Bohemian Rhapsody»

«Crazy Rich Asians»

«The Favourite»

«Green Book»

«A Quiet Place»

«Roma»

«A Star is Born»

«Vice»

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

«The Dawn Wall»

«Free Solo»

«Hal»

«Into the Okavango»

«RBG»

«Won’t You Be My Neighbor?»

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

«The Grinch»

«Incredibles 2»

«Isle of Dogs»

«Rarlph Breaks the Internet»

«Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse»

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

«The Americans»

«Better Call Saul»

«The Handmaid’s Tale»

«Ozark»

«This is Us»

«Atlanta»

«GLOW»

«Barry»

«The Good Place»

«The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά

«The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story»

«Escape at Dannemora»

«Maniac»

«The Romanoffs»

«Sharp Objects»

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική ή Streamed Ταινία

«Fahrenheit 451»

«King Lear»

«My Dinner With Herve»

«Paterno»

«Sense8: Together Until the End»

Καλύτερη Non-Fiction Σειρά

«30 for 30»

«Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown»

«Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath»

«Queer Eye»

«Wild Wild Country»

Καλύτερη Ζωντανή Σειρά ή Talk Show

«The Daily Show with Trevor Noah»

«Last Week with John Oliver»

«The Late Show with Stephen Colbert»

«Real Time with Bill Maher»

«Saturday Night Live»

Καλύτερη Διαγωνιστική Σειρά

«The Amazing Race»

«America’s Got Talent»

«RuPaul’s Drag Race»

«Top Chef»

«The Voice»

Καλύτερο Μικρού Μήκους Πρόγραμμα

«Biography: History, Herstory»

«Carpool Karaoke: The Series»

«Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee»

«Her America: 50 Women, 50 States»

«Kevin Hart: What the Fit»

Καλύτερο Αθλητικό Πρόγραμμα

«Being Serena»

«E:60»

«Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns»

«Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel»

«SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt»

Καλύτερο Παιδικό Πρόγραμμα

«Fuller House»

«PJ Masks»

«A Series of Unfortunate Events»

«Sesame Street»

«Teen Titans Go!»

