Father, 52, charged in death of daughter, 29, on Corfu

Police on the Ionian island of Corfu have arrested the father of a 29-year-old woman whose body was discovered buried in a garden outside the former's semi-rural residence this week.

The man, 52, reportedly admitted to killing his daughter by striking her on the head with a steel pipe on Tuesday, the first day of the year. The motive, according to initial media reports, was his opposition to her relationship with an Afghan man that has resided on the island over the recent period.

Both the victim and the alleged perpetrator are Albanian nationals that have lived on the northwest Greek islands for years.

The suspect was due to face a local first instance prosecutor on Thursday.