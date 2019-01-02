Snowfall, freezing temperatures on forecast for first week of 2019 in Greece

Another cold front, accompanied by freezing rain and snowfall in much of Greece's mountainous and semi-mountainous regions, is forecast for this week, beginning on Thursday.

Snowfall is expected in parts of greater Athens, as well other southern regions of the country.

Winds of of up to 7 on the beaufort scale are also forecast for the Aegean.

Authorities on Wednesday issued warnings for motorists not to venture on mountain roadways without snow chains, while ski resorts around the country are gearing up for what's expected to be crowded slopes over the upcoming Epiphany holiday weekend.