Discovery of ancient Tenea among the top archaeological developments in 2018: Artsy

The discovery of the remains of ancient Tenea, near the present-day village of Chiliomodi, in southern Corinth prefecture, is one of 2018's top 15 archaeological finds, according to the Internet art website Artsy.

Ancient Tenea, according to Greek mythology, was the where tragic hero Oedipus was raised.

Other top archaeological developments during the past year, according to Artsy, were new discoveries in Pompeii, Egypt and the Maya necropolis in Guatemala, along with the detection of a near-flawless 2,400-year wreck of an ancient Greek ship located at the bottom of the Black Sea.

Archaeologists last November uncovered the site where ancient Tenea stood, after six years of systematic excavations and research. A plethora of moveable artifacts, many made of gold, were recovered, along with residences, tombs, monuments, infrastructure, cisterns and a main roadway that connected the settlement with ancient Corinth, the pre-eminent city-state in the region during antiquity.