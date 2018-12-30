Mysterious jewelry heist reported outside ancient Olympia

A strange heist was reported in western Greece overnight, with local media reporting that three or four suspects broke into a residence in a village outside ancient Olympia and took, at knife-point or at gunpoint, six cases belonging to a traveling jewelry salesman.

According to ilialive.gr, the incident took place in the village of Mouria, Ilia prefecture, with a 50-year-old man identified as the victim.

The same reports claim the man was visiting his parents in the village, whereas the jewelry was part of samples for shop owners in much of southwest Greece.